Windermere resident hopes petition helps fight illegal street racing

A Windermere resident has created a petition to fight street racing and street takeovers.

Intersection takeovers and street racing are caught on video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.



Deputies say they’ve made dozens of arrests and issued citations. But Windermere residents say they want more, something to prevent these illegal activities from happening in the first place.

Ed Domoracki, Ashland Park HOA President says, "We do not have speed bumps, we have small children, there’s not much traffic enforcement." Neighbor Sarah O’Brien says, "It has been an absolute nightmare."



But now resident Kat Thomas has created a petition hoping to put the brakes on street racing.



" I wanted to make a clear-cut plan of things they can do, so they can stop telling me the things they can’t do.



Simple things that are cost-effective and quick like speed bumps, and speed tables.



We sent the petition to an Orange County spokesperson. He says, traffic engineers are looking into the situation.



Sarah O’Brien says, "Unsafe. They leave tire tracks on the street from all the burnouts."



Domoracki tells us, "As president of the HOA I’d like to see anything that improves the quality of living here at Ashland Park."



FHP troopers say a teen driver recently got in trouble, after crashing this orange Mustang into a tree.



Witnesses say she was speeding. And on May 8th investigators say a 22-year-old driver, killed an elderly man after crashing into a home in the horizon west neighborhood.



Troopers say the driver, in this case, was speeding, too.



O’Brien says, "We are crying out for help to stop the street racers." And Thomas hopes to have a meeting with residents and county leaders.