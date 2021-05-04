Central Florida Republicans react to Trump's new digital platform

As former President Donald Trump unveiled his new communications platform Tuesday, many wondered if he would be allowed back onto social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

Trump’s new platform surfaced Tuesday after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to "move forward" to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot.

"I think it’s criminal what Facebook has done. I think it's criminal what Twitter’s done. And if it’s not criminal, it's certainly morally reprehensible," said Orange County Republican Party Chair Charles Hart.

But he had rave reviews for Trump's new site. The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk. The digital space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

"I love it. I think it’s great!" he added. "I’m excited for President Trump, I’m excited for the American people. Republicans and conservatives aren’t going to be de-platformed. We’re not going to be censored, we’re not going to be shadowbanned."

Facebook’s Independent Oversight Board will review the Trump ban and announce its ruling on Wednesday.

"If they tell us that Former President Trump's account should be reinstated then, then, then we will honor that," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey said the ban is permanent, telling house lawmakers in March that his company believes in free speech with certain limits.

Dorsey added, "We must balance that with our desire for our service not to be used to sow confusion, division, or destruction."



Hart reflected on Trump's absence from Facebook and Twitter over the last few months.

"I don’t think it affects the party, but I do think it diminishes the freedom of the American people. I think every American has the right to free speech."

He said he will get back onto Twitter as soon as the ban is over.

"We’re going to keep expressing the idea that America comes first."

