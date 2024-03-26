Wildwood Elementary School under investigation for bomb threat, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Wildwood Elementary School has been evacuated amid a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A "written bomb threat" was reported, triggering a school-wide search.

The threat is under investigation and "every precaution has been taken," deputies said. Students were evacuated to nearby First Baptist Church.

No other details have been released at this time from law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Sumter County School District said the following message went out to parents on Tuesday morning:

"This morning WWES received a written bomb threat through the mail. Students are being evacuated per district protocol. Law enforcement resources are assisting in checking the campus. Please do not try to pick up your child until the Sheriff’s office has completed their safety check. We suspect this is a hoax but will take the necessary steps in an abundance of caution."

