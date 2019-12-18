Wildlife officer rescues Great Horned Owl trapped in barbed wire fence

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer rescued a great horned owl on Tuesday, December 10, after it got caught in a barbed wire fence east of Deer Town, Colorado.

Wildlife officials said the owl was most likely chasing a rabbit or a skunk when it flew into the fence.

Footage released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Officer Travis Harris cutting the owl free from the fence.

The owl was brought to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield, Colorado, where it was given medication and fluids.