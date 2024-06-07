Fire threatens homes in Osceola County, shuts down portion of OBT

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Osceola Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail, which has caused road closures and evacuations.

The blaze, which broke out in woods backing up to a neighborhood in the Woodland Creek subdivision, prompted a swift response from Kissimmee firefighters, Osceola County Fire Rescue, and the Florida Forest Service. This is located across the street from the Victory Charter Schools campus.

Firefighters initially tackled the flames from a ladder truck, but the focus shifted as crews moved into the adjacent neighborhood to prevent further spread. Smoke from the fire had significantly decreased just before 7 p.m.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Orange Blossom Trail remains closed between Osceola Parkway to the north and E. Carroll St. to the south as firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area while emergency services manage the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.