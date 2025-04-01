Florida woman swings conch shell at man, later arrested for felony battery: police

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested for felony battery after allegedly throwing a large conch shell at a man following an argument at his home, according to police. A judge has since issued a no-contact order between her and the victim.

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a large conch shell covered in barnacles at a man following an argument over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

Nikki Quarterman, 40, of St. Petersburg, was arrested on Saturday on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department stated that Quarterman was "very intoxicated" when she argued with the victim at his house.

After the argument, she took off her clothes and "started to break everything" in the man's home, the arrest affidavit stated.

Booking photo of Nikki Quarterman (Credit: Pinellas County jail)

The man managed to get her to leave the home, at which point police said she grabbed a 10 to 12-inch dried conch shell from "out back" and swung it at him several times before throwing it at him.

Authorities said the shell was "very sharp" and caused a cut on the man's hand as he tried to protect himself from being hit.

Quarterman then allegedly locked herself inside the man's garage, but was later arrested by police after a brief struggle.

She was booked into the Pinellas County jail and later released on Sunday after posting her $15,000 bond, jail records show.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately reveal what they were arguing about, but did confirm that it was "domestic related."

The two have been in an off-and-on romantic relationship for the last 10 years, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Quarterman has a prior conviction for battery in Pinellas County, dating back to August 2008, police said.

What's next:

Quarterman has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim, according to Pinellas County court records.

She has a court hearing scheduled for April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

