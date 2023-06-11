Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Wild video shows black bear going for a dip at a busy Florida beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Beachgoers got quite the surprise over the weekend when they spotted a black bear swimming at a crowded Florida beach. Several witnesses saw the curious young bear taking a dip in Destin's beautiful blue Gulf of Mexico waters and captured the rare sighting on video which quickly circulated on social media Sunday. (Videos courtesy of Frank Merrell and Steffani Saddler)

DESTIN, Fla. - Well, it turns out humans aren't the only ones who turn to the beach when it's 90 degrees outside — black bears do too!

Several videos are circulating around social media showing a black bear swimming in Destin, Florida, enjoying the ocean waves. 

Crowds can be seen watching the bear, but keeping a close distance. The bear seems to be in his own world as he floats in the Gulf. 

Towards the end of the video, he's had enough of the blue water and runs off in the sand past beach chairs and hopefully, back into the wild. 