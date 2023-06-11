WATCH: Wild video shows black bear going for a dip at a busy Florida beach

Well, it turns out humans aren't the only ones who turn to the beach when it's 90 degrees outside — black bears do too!

Several videos are circulating around social media showing a black bear swimming in Destin, Florida, enjoying the ocean waves.

Crowds can be seen watching the bear, but keeping a close distance. The bear seems to be in his own world as he floats in the Gulf.

Towards the end of the video, he's had enough of the blue water and runs off in the sand past beach chairs and hopefully, back into the wild.