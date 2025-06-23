Wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Monday and booked into the Lake County Jail.
Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering, according to jail records. Her arrest comes less than four weeks after her husband, Marcos Lopez, was arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.
FOX 35 has matched the name and date of birth of Lopez's wife to their marriage certificate. FOX 35 has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the DOJ for comment.
According to the marriage certificate, the two were married in 2007 in St. Cloud, Florida.
Why was Marcos Lopez arrested?
The backstory:
Officials have alleged that Lopez was part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years that operated a business in Kissimmee.
Sheriff Marcos – and others – face charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Their business allegedly generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)
Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lake County Jail records and the Osceola County Clerk of Courts.