Wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested

The Brief Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was arrested Monday on charges of conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering. Her arrest follows that of Marcos Lopez, who was charged earlier this month in connection with a $21.6 million illegal gambling operation based in Kissimmee. Investigators allege that Lopez used his position as sheriff to further the criminal enterprise after taking office in 2020.



Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering, according to jail records. Her arrest comes less than four weeks after her husband, Marcos Lopez, was arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

According to the marriage certificate, the two were married in 2007 in St. Cloud, Florida.

Why was Marcos Lopez arrested?

The backstory:

Officials have alleged that Lopez was part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years that operated a business in Kissimmee.

Sheriff Marcos – and others – face charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Their business allegedly generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

