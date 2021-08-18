Who's eligible? Seminole County distributing COVID-19 booster shots

Coronavirus booster shots are now available in Seminole County for people with weakened immune systems.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved booster shots for people who are immunocompromised.

However, to receive a shot through Seminole County, even those who fall under that category must meet certain criteria: they must either be an organ transplant recipient, be taking drugs to suppress their immune system, be undergoing cancer treatment, or have another qualifying condition.

County leaders said that these third shots will help save lives.

"The more shots we provide as boosters for this segment of the population, the fewer hospitalizations we have and the more lives can be saved," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

The third booster shot is just approved for those who received the Moderna and Pfizer shots, not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You can book your appointment by going to PrepareSeminole.Org.

