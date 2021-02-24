White Castle will not resume online ordering in Orlando until this date

Apparently, Orlando residents love White Castle so much that the company had to stop taking orders on Tuesday because of the overwhelming demand.

Less than two hours after the online ordering system launched, the restaurant had to halt orders. One FOX 35 viewer said she ordered at 10:30 a.m. when online ordering began through Uber Eats. After waiting two hours, she was notified that her order was canceled.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, White Castle said, "Because of overwhelming demand, we have pressed PAUSE for online ordering for now. Thanks for your patience and we look forward to satisfying your craving soon."

White Castle says they will not be taking orders on Wednesday either. The company plans to resume online ordering on Thursday, February 25, at 10 a.m. for on-line pick-up orders only.

"We never want to disappoint any fans of the Castle ever. With that in mind, our Orlando White Castle virtual kitchen will remain closed on Wednesday as we invest some time to prepare."

Customers will now only be able to order through the White Castle app or at order.whitecastle.com. They will not be taking delivery orders through Uber Eats for now, "but do look forward to offering that service soon."

White Castle launched its virtual kitchen located near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive ahead of the opening of its stand-alone restaurant that will open near Disney World this spring.

