White Castle in Orlando to give out free burgers: How to get yours

May is not only National Hamburger Month, but White Castle will also be celebrating National Slider Day by giving out thousands of their tiny hamburgers for free!

Yes…we said FREE!

On May 15, White Castle in Orlando will offer a free Cheese Slider to anyone with a digital coupon, which will be sent to email subscribers and posted on White Castle’s social media channels. No other purchase is necessary.

The Orlando location, which is the world's largest White Castle, opened last year at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. There are nearly 400 White Castle restaurants across the U.S.

The company recently celebrated a huge milestone: all-time sales of its burgers — The Original Slider and Cheese Slider — have surpassed 28 billion! That's a lot of beef and cheese!

White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S. and the pioneer of the smaller-sized burger.

"You can’t talk about the history of the hamburger without mentioning White Castle," Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said. "This month, we salute the hamburger and White Castle’s role in making it available to the masses. Long Live Sliders!"