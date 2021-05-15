White Castle giving out free burgers to celebrate National Slider Day

Saturday is National Slider Day!

In celebration of this glorious day, White Castle is giving away thousands of their little square burgers to members of its loyalty program.

"Here’s to the original Slider. The first to do it, and the best to do it. Celebrate #NationalSliderDay with us and enjoy 1 free slider with no purchase necessary," the company wrote on social media.

The fast-food chain says those who downloaded the White Castle app and became a member of Craver Nation before May 15 should receive the digital offer for a free slider.

White Castle plans to give away tens of thousands of sliders at its nearly 400 restaurants.

You can join the Craver Nation App on your phone.