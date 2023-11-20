Which streaming services have which holiday movies? Your 2023 entertainment guide

article

It’s that time of year to cozy up on the couch with your favorite holiday film (or two, or three.)

With the expansion of streaming services over the years, holiday content is in abundance, with several newcomers being introduced this year as well.

Whether it’s the nostalgia or the excitement you’re after, here is your 2023 holiday entertainment guide.

You can also check when the classics are airing on TV here.

New holiday movies this year

And, not movies but worth mentioning, are three Christmas music specials:

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham taps into her musical theater background by hosting her own Christmas special for Apple TV+ called " Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas." (Debuts Nov. 22)

"Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir," airs Dec. 12 on PBS at 8 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. on BYUtv.

Fox’s hit show "The Masked Singer" gets into the holiday spirit with "The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along" on Dec. 12, featuring season 10 contestants, "Masked Singer" alums and Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger as "carolers."

Holiday movies on Apple TV+

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"

"A Charlie Brown Christmas"

Holiday movies on Disney+

"Beauty and the Beast The Enchanted Christmas"

"Dashing Through the Snow" (new this year starring Ludacris)

"Home Alone" series

"Jingle All The Way"

"Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"The Santa Clause" trilogy

"The Santa Clauses" (spin-off series starring Tim Allen)

Holiday movies on Hulu

"Home Alone 3"

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

"The Holiday"

"The Muppet Christmas Carol"

"The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Holiday movies on Max

"A Christmas Story"

"A Christmas Story Christmas"

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

"Elf"

"The Polar Express"

Holiday movies on Netflix

"Best. Christmas. Ever!"

"Falling for Christmas" (which was Lindsay Lohan’s return to the big screen in 2022)

"Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

"Klaus"

"Love Actually"

The Princess Switch trilogy (the one starring Vanessa Hudgens)

"White Christmas"

Holiday movies on Peacock

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966)

"Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000), from Dec. 20-31 only

Holiday movies on Prime

"A Christmas Story" (Rent or buy)

"Christmas With The Kranks"

"Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (Rent or buy)

"The Holiday"(Rent or buy)

"Home Alone" (Rent or buy)

"It’s a Wonderful Life"

"Jingle All The Way" (Rent or buy)

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1994) (Rent or buy)

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" (Rent or buy)

"The Santa Clause" (Rent or buy)

"The Polar Express" (Rent or buy)

