Where does Regina Hill live? Orlando commissioner hid home address on arrest report

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday amid an investigation into elderly exploitation and fraud after a grand jury filed an indictment against her, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Hill surrendered herself at the FDLE's Orlando Regional Operations Center and was charged with three counts of exploitation of the elderly, two counts of fraud impersonation, mortgage fraud, and a scheme to defraud.

The charges stemmed from a 13-month-long FDLE investigation that was sparked by a criminal complaint filed with the Florida Attorney General's Office in February 2023. The investigation revealed that Hill allegedly established power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman and went on to buy a home with her listed as a co-owner without permission and also using her funds to buy a facelift, IV infusions, a New Year's Eve stay in Miami, car insurance, dental surgery, and other personal bills.

An investigation into Commissioner Hill's residency has stirred new controversy. Hill's whereabouts came under scrutiny following her release from jail on Thursday. She was observed leaving promptly, but her destination remained undisclosed.

During booking, an arrest affidavit noted Hill's reluctance to provide personal information, including her current home address. Yet, her residence was listed as 400 South Orange Avenue, the location of Orlando City Hall.

Now, questions have arisen over whether her seat should have been vacated because she lived outside her designated district. According to candidate eligibility requirements, Hill should have stepped down upon her departure from District 5.

FOX 35 News interviewed a neighbor of Hill's, who claimed that the commissioner had resided in Washington Shores until recently. However, investigations revealed discrepancies, indicating that the home was located outside Hill's designated district. Further examination of the documents reveals that the address associated with Hill's residence corresponded to District 6, not District 5, as per her elected position.

The Orlando City Charter stipulates that a commissioner's office shall be deemed vacant if the commissioner ceases to be a bona fide resident of their elected district. Legal experts, including attorney Geoffrey Golub, emphasized that being a bona fide resident entails physically residing in the district.

"Bona fide in Latin basically means good faith, and then, of course, it means real and honesty," he said. "So that would mean that you are physically living within the district boundaries."

Despite these revelations, Hill continues to hold onto her seat. However, there is speculation that Florida Gov. DeSantis may suspend her from office pending further investigation.

Political expert Aubrey Jewett weighed in on the ethical implications of Hill's situation, asserting that representatives cannot effectively serve their constituents if they do not reside within their designated districts.

"Regardless of right or wrong, according to city code, we're talking political ethics here. How can a representative of District 5 best represent their people if they don't even live in that district?" he asked. "The short answer is they really can't as effectively as they should."

Attempts to reach Commissioner Hill for comment regarding her residency were unsuccessful. The FDLE's assertion that Hill resided outside her district raises questions about whether the city is obligated to wait for the governor's intervention to remove her from office.

FOX 35 sought clarification from the city on this matter and awaits a response.

What do we know about homes linked to Regina Hill?

According to court and tax records, there are three homes or properties as part of the investigation against Regina Hill.

All three were listed in Hill’s pretrial release conditions after she bonded out of jail. They are all located within a 1.1-mile radius of each other in the Washington Shores and Lake Mann Estates neighborhoods.

The Lewis Court residence

According to FDLE Special Agent John Vecchio, this home was bequeathed to the victim by her family and remained vacant. However, Hill eventually moved into the home and allegedly conducted various repairs and renovations using the woman's finances, Vecchio and court records allege.

FDLE said the home repairs totaled $15,400, despite the 96-year-old woman's primary home – on Mahalia Place – remaining in disrepair and in poor condition. FDLE also noted that Hill lived rent-free.

Neighbors told FOX 35 that renovations included repairs to the roof as well as the home's exterior. Neighbors told FOX 35 that Hill moved in during the overnight hours of summer 2023 and lived there until March 2024. Officials and court records, however, have not provided that specific of a timeline.

According to the Orange County Property Appraiser, the home was built in 1952 and has a 2023 assessed value listed at $16,593. It is listed as a single family home with two bedrooms, one bath and 824 square-feet of living space. The house sits on a 0.39-acre lot.

Third-party realty sites such as Zillow.com and Realtor.com value the home at $155,400 and $172,247, respectively.

The Domino Drive residence

According to FDLE and tax records, Hill used a second power of attorney to apply for a mortgage and purchase a home using the woman's name, identity, and finances.

This purchase exceeded $400,000, according to FDLE and the indictment. This purchase was allegedly made without the woman's knowledge. It appears that Hill's son and his girlfriend lived in this home.

According to the Orange County Property Appraiser, the home was purchased by Hill and the victim on August 18, 2022, for $295,000. The seller is listed as Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development.

The home was built in 1972 and has a 2023 assessed value listed at $286,005. It is listed as a single family home with three bedrooms, two baths and 2,433 square-feet of living space. The house sits on a 0.37-acre lot.

Third-party realty sites such as Zillow.com and Realtor.com value the home at $399,400 and $347,000, respectively.

The Mahalia Place residence

This home is believed to be the primary home where the 96-year-old woman lives. However, it's unclear if she currently lives there amid the ongoing investigation.

According to the FDLE, this home was in "disrepair." It appears that Hill and the woman initially connected about the conditions of this home.

It is unclear if Regina Hill has any specific ownership, co-ownership or direct connection to this home. However, it was one of the addresses listed in Hill’s pretrial release conditions, ordering her not to visit.