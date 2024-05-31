When, where in Florida you can see ULA's first-ever human launch from

NASA and Boeing teams have given the green light to proceed with the launch of the Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station, scheduled for early Saturday afternoon after a few scrubs and postponements.

A prelaunch news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Friday at Kennedy’s press auditorium, featuring NASA leaders, Boeing, and ULA partners. FOX 35 will have a crew at the press conference.

Upon the successful culmination of the mission, NASA will commence the final certification process for Starliner and its systems, paving the way for crewed rotation missions to the space station.

According to Boeing, this launch will demonstrate the Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities and "prove the team’s readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency."

When is the Atlas V Starliner Crew Flight Test launch?

ULA's Atlas V rocket launching Boeing's Crew Space Transportation Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts is scheduled to launch on Saturday, June 1 at 12:25 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Who are the astronauts on the Crew Flight Test launch?

Astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, are both retired Navy captains going to space for the third time.

Williams spent 322 days on the International Space Station. She was a Navy test pilot and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and Florida Tech.

Wilmore piloted the space shuttle mission STS-129 and commanded Expedition 42 on the International Space Station. He was a Navy officer and pilot and graduated from Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee.

As the CFT crew, the astronauts will test Starliner's capability to certify the spacecraft for future astronaut missions. As former Navy test pilots, both astronauts say it is an honor.

Where can you see the Crew Flight Test rocket?

ULA shared a visibility map of where you can see the Crew Flight Test launch along the eastern seaboard of the U.S.

It'll be visible from the Orlando area about 90 seconds after the launch, according to the visibility map.

