When does spring break 2024 start for Central Florida school districts?
The halfway mark for the school year is oftentimes indicated by spring break. As parents prepare to have their children back home for the short vacation - it'll be helpful to know when spring break starts in Florida.
Here is a list of all the school districts in Central Florida and their spring break dates.
- Orange County Public Schools (March 18 - March 22)
- Osceola County Public Schools (March 11 - March 15)
- Alachua County Public Schools (March 11 - March 15)
- Lake County Public Schools (March 11 - March 15)
- Volusia County Public Schools (March 25 - March 29)
- Brevard County Public Schools (March 25 - March 29)
- Flagler County Public Schools (March 17 - March 21)
- Seminole County Public Schools (March 15 - March 22)
- Marion County Public Schools (April 15 - April 19)
FOX 35 has also compiled a list of when spring break starts for colleges and universities in Florida.
Whether you're looking to hit the beach, visit a national park, or spend your time indoors, you'll have plenty of options here in the sunshine state.