When does college spring break 2024 start in Florida?

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
Miami Beach, Florida, crowded beach with sunbathers, lifeguard station. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

With February coming to an end and the spring semester approaching the midway point, college students nationwide are ready for a break. 

Luckily spring break is almost here! 

March marks the month Florida colleges and universities go on spring break. For those planning to take a trip with their friends to a popular spring break destination it'll be helpful to know what dates you book your arrangements for. 

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from February 26 to March 2

  • Florida International University
  • Nova Southeastern

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 2-9. 

  • Florida Southern College
  • The University of Tampa
  • Florida Atlantic University
  • Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Florida Polytechnic University

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 11-15

  • Florida College
  • Rollins College
  • Florida A&M University

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 9-16

  • Florida State University
  • Bethune Cookman College
  • University of Florida (UF)
  • University of Miami
  • University of South Florida Tampa

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 16-23

  • University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • University of West Florida
  • University of North Florida
  • New College of Florida
  • Valencia College

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 25-29

  • Florida Institute of Technology