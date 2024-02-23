When does college spring break 2024 start in Florida?
With February coming to an end and the spring semester approaching the midway point, college students nationwide are ready for a break.
Luckily spring break is almost here!
March marks the month Florida colleges and universities go on spring break. For those planning to take a trip with their friends to a popular spring break destination it'll be helpful to know what dates you book your arrangements for.
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from February 26 to March 2
- Florida International University
- Nova Southeastern
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 2-9.
- Florida Southern College
- The University of Tampa
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Gulf Coast University
- Florida Polytechnic University
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 11-15
- Florida College
- Rollins College
- Florida A&M University
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 9-16
- Florida State University
- Bethune Cookman College
- University of Florida (UF)
- University of Miami
- University of South Florida Tampa
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 16-23
- University of Central Florida (UCF)
- University of West Florida
- University of North Florida
- New College of Florida
- Valencia College
Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 25-29
- Florida Institute of Technology