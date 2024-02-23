When does college spring break 2024 start in Florida?

article

With February coming to an end and the spring semester approaching the midway point, college students nationwide are ready for a break.

Luckily spring break is almost here!

March marks the month Florida colleges and universities go on spring break. For those planning to take a trip with their friends to a popular spring break destination it'll be helpful to know what dates you book your arrangements for.

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from February 26 to March 2

Florida International University

Nova Southeastern

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 2-9.

Florida Southern College

The University of Tampa

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida Polytechnic University

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 11-15

Florida College

Rollins College

Florida A&M University

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 9-16

Florida State University

Bethune Cookman College

University of Florida (UF)

University of Miami

University of South Florida Tampa

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 16-23

University of Central Florida (UCF)

University of West Florida

University of North Florida

New College of Florida

Valencia College

Here is a list of Florida universities and colleges whose spring break runs from March 25-29