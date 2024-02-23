Cheapest destinations to fly out of Orlando to in March - for under $200 roundtrip

article

Hello, spring breakers!

Spring break is on the way and some families and college students are looking to escape Orlando for a few days to explore some new – or familiar – terrain.

With inflation leaving many with tighter pockets this year, an expensive trip might not be on one's radar.

For those looking to travel on somewhat of a budget, there are plenty of options - international and domestic - that one can affordably travel to in March.

According to Skyscanner, there are 10 international destinations one can travel to out of Orlando for under $200 roundtrip in March.

Ponce, Puerto Rico - $94

Toronto, Canada - $95

Cancun, Mexico - $167

San Salvador, El Salvador - $172

San Pedro Sula, Hondurus - $182

San Jose, Costa Rica - $189

Bogota, Columbia - $190

Guatemala City, Guatemala - $192

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - $197

There are dozens of destinations you can visit in the United States if you're looking to travel domestically. Some of the options include Niagara Falls, San Antonio, Key West, and Knoxville.