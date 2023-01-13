What to do if you win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is up to $1.35 billion – making it the second largest prize in the games history.

Of course, your odds of winning aren't great, but that doesn't mean it can't happen.

Florida has only had the Mega Millions game since 2013, and since then, there have been four jackpot winners. The last one was in October 2022, which shared in the $502 million jackpot with a person from California.

When the numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, what happens if you look at your ticket and find out it matches ALL the winning numbers? After you're done jumping up and down and screaming, there are few things you should do before you rush to the lottery office to claim your winnings.

Financial advisor Justin Bickerstaff says the first thing to do is secure your ticket.

"You want to make lots of copies of it and then you want to put it in a safety deposit box or some place safe like that."

Despite what you may have been told, Bickerstaff says you don't want to sign the back of the ticket.

"The reason is you have the potential to claim it anonymously and stay out of the limelight and not be a target in the public eye," he explains. "Different states have different rules, but you could potentially do something like create a trust, have the trust claim the winnings, and then you could be anonymous."

He says also make sure you create a professional advisory team made up of an accountant, attorney's, asset protection attorney's, and a wealth management team.

And as tempted as you are to run and claim your money right away, he says don't rush.

"You have some time, so don't panic. Think it through. Think clearly."

You also want to avoid shouting it from the rooftops or posting on social media that you won. Keep it to yourself.