Are banks open on Veterans Day? Here's what is open and closed today

Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces for their "patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," the V.A. says. Since it's a federal holiday, that means we can expect closures.

Here's what to know about what's open and closed for the holiday:

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

No, banks are not open because Veterans Day is a federal holiday. Branches of major banks such as Bank of America, PNC, Chase and many others will be closed on November 11th in honor of the holiday.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day?

No, post offices are closed and mail will not be delivered.

Are UPS and FedEx open on Veterans Day?

Yes, UPS pickup and delivery will be available.

UPS stores are open.

FedEx pickup and delivery will be available, and office locations are open.

Is the DMV open on Veterans Day?

No, the DMV is not open on Veterans Day in the state of Florida.

Are malls and grocery stores open on Veterans Day?

Yes, all malls and grocery stores are open, including wholesale stores such as Costco and BJ's.