'The world changed for me': Lawmaker pulls DeSantis endorsement for president after Hamas terrorist attacks

A longtime supporter of Gov. DeSantis is pulling his presidential endorsement.

Florida State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, said what Gov. DeSantis says doesn’t match what he does. The Jewish lawmaker from Brevard County wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Times stating that he is now supporting former President Donald Trump claiming that Jews would be safer if Trump was back in the White House.

"Jews weren’t dying when Trump was president," said Fine. "You know why? Because they were scared of him. Because there’s value in a little bit of crazy."

Earlier this month, Fine sent a letter to the governor asking him to expel students who were protesting against Jews at state universities. He also wanted him to cut state funding if schools allowed them on property. Fine said he never heard from the governor and doesn’t support him becoming president anymore.

"The world changed for me on October 7. I’m not the same person I was on October 6. I know what it is I have to do, and I’m not going to stop at anything to make sure these kids are safe," he said.

After Fine pulled his endorsement, the DeSantis administration told Florida universities to eliminate student chapters supporting Hamas terror attacks. It’s what Fine asked, but he said it happened too late.

FOX 35 News reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment on this issue. At the time this article was published, we had not heard back. It’s too soon to tell if this decision will affect Fine in the long run because he is currently running for a new position in the Florida Senate.