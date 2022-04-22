Westbound I-4 lanes closed due to crash involving multiple vehicles





Law enforcement officers are responding to a crash that has shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando. I-4 Express Lanes are not impacted by this closure.

Around 5:50 p.m., Orlando police officers responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-4 near Conroy Road. One of the vehicles is a motorcycle and that motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.



