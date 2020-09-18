West Orange H.S. suspends in-class learning due to COVID-19 cases

article

Orange County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (FDOH) on Friday announced one of the county's high schools will be shifting to virtual learning due to coronavirus concerns.

Parents and staff of West Orange High School were informed the school will shift to LaunchED@Home starting Monday, Sept. 21 until Oct. 2.

All 922 face-to-face students and staff members will return to campus on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. There will also be no extracurricular or co-curricular activities.

This decision is out of an abundance of caution after 10 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by FDOH with at least two cases pending, the district said