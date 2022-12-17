West Melbourne community coming together to help family of fireworks fire victim

The West Melbourne community is working to try to make the holidays special for the family who lost their loved one in the Phantom Fireworks fire.

Stephanie Succio and her son Alec started a fundraiser to help the Marcano family after their loved one died. John Marcano was heading to pick up his kids when he got in a car accident, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into West Melbourne Phantom Fireworks. Marcano died after the fireworks store went up in flames and fireworks started exploding.

Alec Succio goes to school with one of Marcano's sons and wanted to do something special for the family this Christmas, which is why he and his mom started a gift card drive. They're collecting gift cards to give to the family.

"It’s absolutely devastating for anyone but someone that’s part of our small-knit community, and we know is a normal family like our it hits close to home," said Stephanie Succio. "We wanted to do something that would bless them this time of year. And do something that involved the community."

Succio wants to give the family comfort in knowing their community is here for them during this tragedy.

"I hope they know we really do care about them," said Succio. "Hopefully, they remember it for months and years to come what our small West Melbourne community did for them."

FOX 35 has learned that the fireworks store did not have a sprinkler system when the crash happened in November. The city manager said the store was built before the city code required sprinklers, so it was exempt from the new requirements.

The Vice President of Phantom Fireworks has said any new stores going forward will have barriers, high-volume sprinklers, and other safety precautions.

If you'd like to drop off a gift card please bring it to Central Middle School or Meadowlane Intermediate in West Melbourne by 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. For any questions, please email stephaniesuccio@gmail.com.