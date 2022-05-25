'Welcome to Rockville' CEO to answer fan questions amid fight for refunds in Daytona Beach cancellations

article

Organizers behind the ‘Welcome to Rockville’ music festival will hold a virtual town hall on the festival's Facebook page on Wednesday to "address many of the questions we've seen on socials the past few days," after the festival canceled some of its high-profile acts following severe weather in and around Daytona Beach, Florida.



The virtual town hall, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., comes as many people have expressed frustration over the canceled shows, lack of refunds, and wondering why some of the concerts were not rescheduled for Sunday, which had clearer weather. The festival was held May 19-22, at Daytona International Speedway.



Guns N’ Roses, KORN, and Sick Of It All were among the many bands that weren't able to perform after severe weather moved through the area, a spokesperson previously said in a statement.

On its website, the festival said it was a rain-or-shine event and that refunds would not be issued with weather forced evacuations, delays, or cancellations "in part or whole of the event." Organizers said the festival did provide free tickets to Sundays event to those who bought tickets for Friday or Saturday.

"Please join us there as we address many of the questions we’ve seen on socials over the past few days and shed some more insight on the behind the scenes details that goes into planning and executing Welcome to Rockville," the festival said in its Facebook post.

