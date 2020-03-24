Welcome to Rockville 2020 canceled as coronavirus cases rise in Florida

article

Welcome to Rockville 2020, which was set to be held at the Daytona International Speedway for the first time, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the organization behind several summer music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, announced on Monday that the festival is being canceled due to governmental restrictions on mass gatherings.

"We respect these directives and recgonize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff," DWP wrote on their Facebook. "Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try to reschedule the festivals. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities, and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible."

Refunds will be available to everyone who has purchased passes. You can also choose to apply the refund towards a 2021 pass or for another 2020 festival held by DWP. Epicenter and Sonic Temple was also canceled by DWP but all other festivals are still on.

MORE NEWS: Japan PM: Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus concerns

However, DWP ensured that these three festivals "will return in May 2021 bigger and stronger than ever!"

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.