Welcome to Rockville to return to Daytona Beach in 2025 with largest lineup yet

Welcome to Rockville, one of North America’s largest rock festivals, is set to return to Daytona International Speedway next year.

The four-day festival’s 14th edition, which runs from May 15-18, promises its biggest lineup yet, with more than 150 bands performing across five stages, including exclusive sets from major rock and alternative acts.

The 2025 lineup features headliners Shinedown with Rob Zombie and 3 Doors Down on Thursday; Green Day with Alice In Chains and Good Charlotte on Friday; Linkin Park with Incubus and Pierce The Veil on Saturday; and Korn with Bad Omens and Marilyn Manson on Sunday.

Other popular acts set to perform include Sublime, Halestorm, Mudvayne, Jimmy Eat World, and a reunited Three Days Grace with original vocalist Adam Gontier. Campers can also enjoy a pre-party with additional performances on Wednesday night. The full lineup can be can found below.

Shinedown’s Brent Smith shared his excitement about headlining in their home state, calling it "a massive honor" and promising fans an unforgettable show. Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains and Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil echoed similar sentiments, expressing their anticipation for the festival’s high-energy atmosphere and celebrating Rockville’s reputation as a top-tier rock event.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher emphasized the Speedway’s commitment to transforming the venue into the "World Center of Rock" for the festival.

Organizers said Welcome to Rockville broke records in 2024, drawing over 200,000 fans from around the world.

Welcome To Rockville Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owners Club passes are now on sale. In addition, 4-Day Weekend GA, VIP and DOC passes are still available for purchase. Full details for all pass types can be found here.

2025 Welcome To Rockville Lineup

LINKIN PARK, Green Day, Korn, Shinedown, Bad Omens, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, 3 Doors Down, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth, Mastodon, BUSH, Chevelle, Taking Back Sunday, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Chiodos, Hollywood Undead, Killswitch Engage, Body Count, New Found Glory, Power Trip, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Blue October, Insane Clown Posse, Sleeping with Sirens, Dayseeker, Underoath, Asking Alexandria, Chimaira, Arch Enemy, Jinjer, Sevendust, Testament, Candlebox, Everclear, We Came As Romans, Kublai Khan TX, P.O.D., Crossfade, Hoobastank, Bowling for Soup, Exodus, GWAR, Quicksand, Deafheaven, August Burns Red, As I Lay Dying, Fit For A King, Bilmuri, Filter, Lit, HEALTH, From Ashes To New, Dorothy, Of Mice & Men, blessthefall, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Obituary, All Shall Perish, All That Remains, Whitechapel, Converge, Memphis May Fire, Set It Off, Evans Blue, Finger Eleven, Sunami, ERRA, Invent Animate, Municipal Waste, Attila, After The Burial, The Black Dahlia Murder, Hawthorne Heights, The Plot In You, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Real Friends, Dexter & The Moonrocks, Seven Hours After Violet, Fit For An Autopsy, Incendiary, The Acacia Strain, Nails, Emmure, Gatecreeper, Escape The Fate, Sleep Theory, Snot, Brand of Sacrifice, Pain of Truth, Saving Abel, Alesana, Havok, Boundaries, Shadow of Intent, Sanguisugabogg, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Silent Planet, The Funeral Portrait, Upon A Burning Body, The Union Underground, It Dies Today, Frozen Soul, One Step Closer, Dry Kill Logic, Attack Attack!, Butcher Babies, Angelmaker, Caskets, Left To Suffer, A Skylit Drive, I Set My Friends On Fire, Bleed From Within, Smile Empty Soul, Royale Lynn, NERV, Wind Walkers, Until I Wake, Full of Hell, Harm's Way, Allt, 200 Stab Wounds, PeelingFlesh, Of Virtue, Nevertel, The Pretty Wild, CANDY, Liliac, Return To Dust, Mugshot, Chained Saint, Gates to Hell, Dead Heat, Bodybox, Big Ass Truck and more.