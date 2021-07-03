Weather plane flies through center of Hurricane Elsa

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared footage of their weather plane, nicknamed "Kermit", in the center of Hurricane Elsa on a data-collection mission ran on Friday, July 2.

Tropical cyclone Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on the morning of Friday, July 2, as it hit Barbados with sustained winds of 74 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The state of Florida remains on alert as Elsa could possibly make landfall as a tropical storm next week.

RELATED: Hurricane Elsa loses strength, Florida remains in cone of concern

A hurricane warning is in effect for Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica on July 3. The storm was expected to continue on a west-northwest path over the Caribbean towards Cuba before making landfall on the Florida peninsula, the NHC said.

Watch FOX 35 news for the latest updates from the FOX 35 Storm Team. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for breaking alerts.