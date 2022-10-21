Weak disturbance being monitored in the Atlantic by National Hurricane Center

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a weak disturbance in the eastern and central subtropical Atlantic as of Friday.

The NHC said the small non-tropical area of low pressure is located more than 1,400 miles east of Bermuda. The system is currently only producing "limited shower activity" with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The low pressure system is forecast to move quickly westward at 30-35 mph across the subtropical Atlantic towards warmer waters and could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week, according to the NHC.

This system has a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team to keep you informed every step of the way.