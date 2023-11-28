'We will catch you': Florida deputies looking for man suspected of following woman into her apartment

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it believes that a man was "lingering" around an Orange County apartment complex before he allegedly followed a woman as she was walking to her unit, shoved his way in, and then tried to attack her.

It happened late Sunday night at the Mercury 3100 apartments, near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman and her roommate were able to help fight off the man, who was seen on surveillance video running down a hallway and then down a flight of stairs.

Deputies said Tuesday during a press conference that the two women "did everything right" by being aware of their surroundings, signaling for help, and ultimately fighting off the alleged attacker. You can watch the press conference in the player above.

Authorities released surveillance video and a sketch of the alleged suspect in hopes someone recognizes him.

"I think it’s important to remember that there are cameras everywhere in this day and age, and if you are a suspect or a perpetrator in Orange County looking to victimize our citizens, we will find you and catch you," said Lieutenant Brandon Ragan.

What we know about the alleged suspect

The Orange County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a possibly Hispanic or White man, 6 feet tall, muscular build, and wearing black shorts, black t-shirt, and a black hat. Deputies said it's believed he was lingering around the apartment complex.

It was not clear if he lived at the complex or happened to be there.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact 911, the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-386-4357, or Crimeline at 800-436-8477.