'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store.

The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.

"We're over here at Wawa, and as I was pulling in up here, I saw myself what I couldn't believe… a fully wild boar!" Jacob Essick said in a video he posted on social media (@JacobEssick on Instagram/YouTube).

He said one of the hogs ran away before he could capture it on camera.

Wild hogs are present in all of Florida's 67 counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and prefer to inhabit oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs, and pine flatwoods. They can reach weights of more than 150 pounds and be 5 to 6 feet in length. They usually travel in small family groups, known as "sounders," or alone.