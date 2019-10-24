Trapper attacked by wild boar suffers deep cuts to legs, arm

Wildlife trapper James Dean showed us his war wounds on Thursday morning. Bandages cover huge tears through both of his calves, his forearms, and his bicep. He said he suffered a near-death encounter with a boar hog he was trapping.

"Never had it happen to me in 20 years. I’ve never had that problem, dealt with bigger pigs that never gave me a problem, but this one game me an attitude," Dean said.

He was responding to a call from a concerned father of two little girls who live near Turtlemound Road.

"There was a pig running around apparently the pig was chasing them. He was very concerned," Dean explained.

A few days after setting the trap they got the boar.

"I took the transport trap out like I typically do, never had an issue with it. Put the trap next to it butted it up door to door. He hit the side of the trap so hard that it started to open up and he started to come out so I jumped down and kicked him in the side of the head and grabbed my right inner thigh and tore it to pieces," Dean explained.

But the wild pig would not let up with his razor-sharp cutters.

"He kept on biting me. Apparently I fell back hit my head on the trap. I don’t know. I don’t really remember too much after that but I was able to get the pig back to the trap and close the door to at least keep him in there," said Dean.

Bleeding badly, Dean ran to the customer's house to let them know the boar was trapped before he tried driving himself to the hospital.

"Started blacking out so I pulled to the side," said Dean.

His son rushed to help him.

"There was blood everywhere, bottom of his truck dripping on the ground. It was horrifying," Christian Dean explained.

He said he made a tourniquet to stop the bleeding while he waited with his father for the ambulance.

"They had me in surgery and they stitched up seven places," the elder Dean explained.

Dean is now nursing his injuries, and he's anxious to get back to work.

"I would do it again. Because that could have been a child. A child wouldn’t have made it through an attack like that," Dean said.

Christian set up a GoFundMe account for his dad since he won't be able to get back to work until his injuries have healed.