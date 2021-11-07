Wauwatosa hotel shooting: 2 officers wounded, suspect in custody

Two Wauwatosa police officers are recovering after they were shot inside a Wauwatosa hotel on Saturday night, Nov. 6.

The officers were called to the Radisson Hotel near Mayfair and North for a shots fired report. When they arrived, they became the targets.

People heard the shooting from inside their rooms as a chaotic scene unfolded.

"We heard about a series of three or four bangs, kind of surprised," said hotel guest Jon Robles. "The next thing we knew we kind of started hearing alarms just going off."

Robles, a Minneapolis FOX employee, was inside his fourth-floor room with his wife and kids. They were in town for a wedding.

"Next thing you know, just a series of lights and squads were moving in – West Allis, Wauwatosa, Milwaukee," Robles said.

Shots fired at Wauwatosa hotel (Credit: Incident Response)

The Wauwatosa Police Department said the officers were called to the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived to a second-floor room, they were hit with gunfire.

Robles could hear the commotion from two floors above. His family, unsure of what was happening, packed their bags as police went through the hotel.

"We were just waiting by the door and just heard, 'Police, police, police. Everyone OK?" said Robles.

For a few hours, the Robles family watched as first responders ran in and out of the building.

"Just lights everywhere, and we knew something much bigger was going on," Robles said.

The scary moments made a short trip, something that won't soon be forgotten.

"We were here for the weekend, we had our fun, we need to go home," said Robles.

Shots fired at Wauwatosa hotel (Credit: Incident Response)

The two officers' injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment; FOX6 News is told they are in stable condition.

One male suspect is in custody.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) was activated to handle the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Wauwatosa Police Department Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.

Statement from Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride:

"I am grateful for the courage and dedication of the Wauwatosa police officers who were injured in the line of duty last night. I know the entire community joins me in condemning this senseless violence and in wishing our officers a swift recovery."

