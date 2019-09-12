Woman disguises herself as bush to photograph sister's engagement
A bride-to-be in Wisconsin wanted her little sister to witness the moment she got engaged, so her good-natured sibling happily dressed up in a ghillie suit.
Wisconsin inmate confesses to 'Making a Murderer' killing: report
A Wisconsin inmate reportedly confessed to documentary crews that he killed Teresa Halbach, the murder victim whose mysterious death is at the forefront of the hit Netflix series "Making a Murderer." The inmate is serving time for a different crime.
Kohl's to hire 90K employees nationwide for 2019 holiday season
Kohl’s announced this week that it plans to hire 90,000 employees nationwide for the 2019 holiday season.
Act of kindness: Wisconsin bus driver holds young boy's hand to comfort him on first day of school
A young boy headed to his first day of school and anxious about riding the bus for the first time was comforted thanks to a small yet touching gesture by his bus driver.