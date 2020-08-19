Waterspouts spotted off coast Brevard, Volusia coasts

article

Waterspouts were spotted along Central Florida's Atlantic coastline on Wednesday.

Paula Maquieira (@Pauliush76) recorded video of what appeared to be twin waterspouts at Canaveral National Seashore off of Playalinda Beach. She spotted the formations around 3:15 p.m.

Up the coast, in New Smyrna Beach, self-described storm chaser Jack Miller (@ConvectiveMedia) captured what he believed to be a waterspout forming near Daytona Beach around 4 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water and are generally broken into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts are simply tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water and have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning. Fair Weather waterspouts are usually less dangerous phenomena