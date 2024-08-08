Car in water after crash on East Colonial, near 408 in Orlando: officials

A large first responder presence was at the corner of East Colonial Drive and the 408 in Orlando for a water rescue.

SKYFOX flew over the scene early Thursday morning at around 6:30, showing over a dozen law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire told FOX 35 they received a call about a crash that ended with a vehicle in the water at around 6:15 a.m.

There was one person in the car who was transported to a local hospital.

At around 7 p.m., the scene was clearing out.

No other details were released at this time.

Traffic appears to continue to be flowing in the area.

This is a developing story.

