Car in water after crash on East Colonial, near 408 in Orlando: officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large first responder presence was at the corner of East Colonial Drive and the 408 in Orlando for a water rescue.
SKYFOX flew over the scene early Thursday morning at around 6:30, showing over a dozen law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks.
A spokesperson for Orange County Fire told FOX 35 they received a call about a crash that ended with a vehicle in the water at around 6:15 a.m.
There was one person in the car who was transported to a local hospital.
At around 7 p.m., the scene was clearing out.
Image 1 of 6
▼
No other details were released at this time.
Traffic appears to continue to be flowing in the area.
This is a developing story.
