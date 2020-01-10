WATCH: Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child at Disney World

A video shared by a family member of a disabled boy shows a touching moment between the child and a Walt Disney World staff member dressed as Winnie the Pooh at the resort in Orlando, Florida.

Jessie Barber posted the video on Nov. 12, 2018, but has recently been making its way around the internet once again.

Barber shared a message to other parents of disabled children who may know what it’s like to meet strangers who don’t know how to interact with the child.

“This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do!” wrote Barber.

The video has racked up over 645,000 shares.

