WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say

Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando.

Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard, shows a group of people who were involved in an argument shortly before gunfire broke out.

The Orlando Police Department hopes the public will recognize the people in the video and come forward with information.

According to police, the shooting happened on July 31 in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.

MORE NEWS:

Police said a large fight led to the shooting, and officials believe the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between rival gang members.

Police have narrowed a suspect pool down to a small group of individuals, and have since recovered the sole used in the shooting, in connection to an unrelated crime in Daytona Beach.

Anyone who may have information about the people seen in the video, or any details that could help solve the case, is asked to call police at 321-235-5300 or contacting Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS (8477). Those tips can lead to a reward of $5,000.