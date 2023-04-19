Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Trooper uninjured after truck slams into car during traffic stop

By Chris Williams
Published 
CORALVILLE, Iowa - An Iowa State trooper and a car driver escaped serious injury after a truck slammed into them during a traffic stop. 

The trooper had originally pulled over the car on Highway 218 in Coralville, Iowa, on Tuesday. 

Dashcam video showed the moment a speeding truck striking the stopped car just as the officer was leaning over and talking to the stopped driver. 

The Iowa State Patrol called it "a very avoidable crash."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 