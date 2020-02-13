Watch: Scuba diver encounters massive great white shark one mile off Florida coast

Jim Cocci got a huge thrill while diving on Tuesday off the east coast of Florida: a great white shark!

The encounter took place at The Breakers Reef, located just one mile offshore of the famous Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach. Cocci was out on a dive charter trip on Walker's Dive Charters when his party spotted the shark. He estimated it to be about 15-feet-long.

"Only need two words to describe diving West Palm with Walker's Dive Charters today: 'Great White' !" he wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark pings off the coast of Florida

The shark is seen drifting toward the bottom of the ocean, close enough for the divers to get amazing photos and videos.

The video he posted of the encounter has been viewed more than 48,000 times.

According to Space Coast Daily, Cocci believes the shark was pregnant.

Diver Margaux Frankel was also on the trip and was thrilled with what she saw.

"Today all of my dreams came true and I got to hang out on the reef with a Great White Shark!!! Best Day ever!!" she wrote on her Facebook page.

Researchers with OCEARCH recently pinged a 15-foot, 2,000 pound great white near Panama City Beach. The shark Cocci saw did not appear to have a satellite tag on its dorsel fin, so it is not believed to be the one OCEARCH is tracking.

