It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach

If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly.

Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by a FOX 35 viewer who captured the iconic moment. Crowds cheered him on as he made a safe landing in the sand.

Video Courtesy: Jill Cole

The parachuting Santa helped kick off the annual Flagler Beach Christmas Parade.

Crowds were at the beach early Saturday around 2 p.m. and lined up to enjoy holiday floats and classic cars that cruised down A1A.