WATCH LIVE: NASA, SpaceX's Crew-4 to splash down near Florida coast Friday

NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 splash down

Crew 4 astronauts with NASA and SpaceX are expected to splash down for their return mission to Florida on Friday.

The crew is expected to return to earth at 4:55 p.m., splashing down near Jacksonville on Florida's coast.

The Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, undocked from the International Space Station at 11:35 a.m. on Friday to begin the journey home.

Credit: NASA

Dragon will autonomously undock, depart the space station, and splash down at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Freedom also will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth, NASA said.

SpaceX launched the crew of astronauts off to space in April 2022 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also, on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women.