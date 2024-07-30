WATCH LIVE: ULA's Atlas V rocket to launch USSF-51 mission from Florida

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for an Atlas V rocket launch of the USSF-51 mission on Tuesday from Florida.

The ULA is targeting Tuesday, July 30, at 6:45 a.m. for the liftoff of the Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

On Sunday, a ULA spokesperson said there was an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket for the United States Space Force (USSF)-51 mission rolls from the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Photo cr Expand

How to watch

FOX 35 News will stream the rocket launch live on TV on Good Day Orlando, online at FOX35Orlando.com and on the FOX 35 News app.

You can also watch it in the video player at the top of this page when it begins.

What is the mission?

The Atlas V rocket will launch the classified USSF-51 mission, a national security payload, for the United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

The mission will mark the 100th national security launch for ULA and the final one using the Atlas V fleet as ULA transitions to using the "next generation, highly flexible" new Vulcan rocket.