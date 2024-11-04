Expand / Collapse search

Watch live: State Attorney Andrew Bain set to provide update on downtown Orlando mass shooting

Published  November 4, 2024 10:34am EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain is holding a news conference to provide an update on the downtown Orlando mass shooting that happened early morning November 1st following Halloween festivities. 

The 17-year-old suspected shooter, Jalen Dwayne Edgar, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after two people were killed and at least eight others were injured. 

Edgar did not attend his first court appearance Saturday morning. Instead, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar's mom, visibly emotional, stood next to the public defender in the juvenile courtroom.

The judge ruled that the teen would remain in juvenile detention until his next court hearing.