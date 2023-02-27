Watch live: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX will launch another batch of its Starlink satellites into space Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch is now scheduled for no earlier than 6:13 p.m. due to a "space weather concern," SpaceX said in a tweet. The launch was originally scheduled for 1:38 p.m.

The mission includes 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into low orbit, which provide satellite-based internet access. If the launch is unexpectedly delayed, a backup date is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The entire mission – from launch to satellite deployment in Orbit – is estimated to take slightly more than an hour.

A live webcast will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Earlier Monday, NASA and SpaceX scrubbed their Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station due to a ground systems issue. That mission, which will send four astronauts to the ISS, is now scheduled for 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, March 2.