After scrub, here's the next launch attempt for NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission

An issue with one of the ground systems scrubbed the Monday morning launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission with less than three minutes left on the countdown clock

At the T-2:24 mark, someone on the communications feed for Crew-6 said, "hold, hold, hold," according to NASA's broadcast.=

"We are standing down due to TEA-TEB ground issues," the person said, referring to triethylaluminum triethylboron.

NASA said on its website that the concern was "an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB)."

The instantaneous launch was initially scheduled for 1:45 a.m. on Monday. A backup launch of scheduled for Tuesday, but that will be skipped due to unfavorable weather conditions.

So now, the next launch attempt for NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 to the International Space Station will be at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023.