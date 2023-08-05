WATCH LIVE: Orlando police give update on shooting that injured 2 officers

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Police give an update on downtown shooting

Man killed after shooting 2 Orlando Officers

A 28-year-old Miami homicide suspect was shot and killed by police after he shot two Orlando Police Officers who pulled him over downtown. The man barricaded himself inside the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court near Universal before shooting at SWAT officers. They returned fire, killing him.

On Saturday, the Orlando Police Department gave an update after two officers were shot by a 28-year-old man downtown. 

Latest updates: 

  • Officers found the suspect at the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court at 6 a.m. and evacuated the hotel. The suspect barricaded himself in the room and shot at the SWAT officers multiple times around 6:58 a.m. He was shot by officers multiple times and died.
  • The shooting suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel with an extensive criminal history. The second suspect was determined to have not been involved in the downtown shooting.
  • Both officers survived the shooting and doctors say they're expected to recover from their injuries sustained in the shooting.

RELATED LINKS: 

What happened

Two Orlando police officers attempted a traffic stop on Viel in downtown Orlando. Police Chief Smith said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami when the officers were shot. He said the suspects – believed to be two people – then carjacked another driver and led law enforcement on a pursuit.

On Saturday morning, SWAT officers arrived at the Holiday Inn on Caravan Court at 6 a.m. where Viel was. Police said he barricaded himself and shot at them before SWAT officers returned fire, killing him. 