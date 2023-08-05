WATCH LIVE: Orlando police give update on shooting that injured 2 officers
Orlando Police give an update on downtown shooting
On Saturday, the Orlando Police Department gave an update after two officers were shot by a 28-year-old man downtown.
Latest updates:
- Officers found the suspect at the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court at 6 a.m. and evacuated the hotel. The suspect barricaded himself in the room and shot at the SWAT officers multiple times around 6:58 a.m. He was shot by officers multiple times and died.
- The shooting suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel with an extensive criminal history. The second suspect was determined to have not been involved in the downtown shooting.
- Both officers survived the shooting and doctors say they're expected to recover from their injuries sustained in the shooting.
What happened
Two Orlando police officers attempted a traffic stop on Viel in downtown Orlando. Police Chief Smith said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami when the officers were shot. He said the suspects – believed to be two people – then carjacked another driver and led law enforcement on a pursuit.
On Saturday morning, SWAT officers arrived at the Holiday Inn on Caravan Court at 6 a.m. where Viel was. Police said he barricaded himself and shot at them before SWAT officers returned fire, killing him.