WATCH LIVE: Orlando police give update on shooting that injured 2 officers

Orlando Police give an update on downtown shooting

On Saturday, the Orlando Police Department gave an update after two officers were shot by a 28-year-old man downtown.

Latest updates:

Officers found the suspect at the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court at 6 a.m. and evacuated the hotel. The suspect barricaded himself in the room and shot at the SWAT officers multiple times around 6:58 a.m. He was shot by officers multiple times and died.

The shooting suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel with an extensive criminal history. The second suspect was determined to have not been involved in the downtown shooting.

Both officers survived the shooting and doctors say they're expected to recover from their injuries sustained in the shooting.

What happened

Two Orlando police officers attempted a traffic stop on Viel in downtown Orlando. Police Chief Smith said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami when the officers were shot. He said the suspects – believed to be two people – then carjacked another driver and led law enforcement on a pursuit.

On Saturday morning, SWAT officers arrived at the Holiday Inn on Caravan Court at 6 a.m. where Viel was. Police said he barricaded himself and shot at them before SWAT officers returned fire, killing him.