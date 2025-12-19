Nativity light display shut down in Satellite Beach finds new home: 'Just gorgeous'

The Brief A nativity scene banned in Satellite Beach found a new home a few miles north. A church in Cocoa Beach opened its walls to the festive Christmas light display. The immersive light artist is thankful his project didn’t stay dark for long.



A nativity-themed Christmas light display that was shut down in Satellite Beach over a lighting ordinance has found a new home in Cocoa Beach, where it is now drawing visitors nightly.

Earlier this month, Satellite Beach officials ordered business owners Jonathan Myers and his wife to turn off the projected display on the exterior walls of their building, citing city regulations.

The backstory:

Jonathan Myers runs an immersive light studio in Satellite Beach where he uses AI and projectors to put art on walls and turn blank canvases into bright displays.

He had hoped to shine a Christmas light show at his beachside business but was told to turn it off because of city code. Satellite Beach has a strict ordinance about lights outside because of sea turtles and other wildlife.

Myers complied and turned off the display but hoped he could find a new home. He did after FOX 35 reported on the issue in early December.

New location

The walls of The Pointe Church in Cocoa Beach at 82 N. Atlantic Ave. are shining bright with the Christmas nativity scene display.

Jonathan Myers says he saw great community support for the display and was so thankful to have a new place he can display the rotating Christmas show.

"Sometimes I feel like I’m just along for the ride and this is just God working the plans out. This was awesome. I didn’t really think what was going to happen," said Jonathan Myers, who’s the founder of the illuminated nativity scene.

The show will run from now until Dec. 31. The lights turn on at 6 p.m. and turn off at midnight.

People can walk or drive and park to see the display which is on the back and side of the church. The artist hopes his immersive shows can spread to locations on the Space Coast.

People who came out to see the show so far have loved it.

"It’s just gorgeous right here in the heart of Cocoa Beach. I mean, it’s beautiful, and you just stand here and take it in," said Becky, who brought her family to see the lights.

"I’m glad Cocoa Beach is letting us do it. I wouldn’t miss it," said Prince Rivera, who also visited the nativity scene with his family.

What's next:

The family behind the immersive light show think Satellite Beach’s light ordinance could use an update to help prevent issues for others like what they experienced.