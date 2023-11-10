Orlando man arrested for shooting, killing teen walking home from school nearly 5 years ago: deputies

An Orlando man has been arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a teenager as he walked home from school nearly five years ago, authorities said.

Deandre Florence, 23, is facing charges of first-degree felony murder, racketeering and robbery, the Orange County Sheriff's office said. Officials said he has been a suspect in the case since the very beginning.

On Dec. 18, 2018, deputies said Florence robbed and then shot and killed 15-year-old Boone High School student, Alejandro "Alex" Vargas Martinez, along Waldo Street.

Deandre Florence (Photo via Orange County Sheriffs Office)

Martinez was on the phone with his mother when the incident happened, Sheriff John Mina told reporters during a news conference Friday morning.

Authorities did not officially say how they connected Florence to Martinez's murder.

"This case took a lot of twists and turns in the nearly five years since Alex was killed," Mina said. " We can't imagine the pain and suffering that they [family] have gone through losing a 15-year-old high school student to gun violence."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.