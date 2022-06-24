WATCH: Lightning believed to spark wildfire near Avalon Park in Orlando

Lightning is believed to have caused a wildfire near Avalon Park in Orlando Friday evening after strong thunderstorms moved across Central Florida.

Videos and photos shared with FOX 35 showed firefighters running to an area of trees that were heavily on fire, sending smoke into the air.

Orange County Fire Rescue said multiple callers reported lightning in the area. No additional information as released.

Friday afternoon's storms were nearly stationary bringing torrential rain, wind gusts of over 50 MPH, and a lot of lightning to the area.

Around 4:10 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Orange County as numerous thunderstorms were in the area. Just to the west of this warning, a lightning strike is believed to have caused the fire at Avalon Park.

More than a hundred lightning strikes were recorded on FOX 35 Storm Tracker radar at this time – with several being cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

In Ocala, at least two vehicles were stranded in flooded roadways, trees were knocked over, and a restaurant's awning fell to the ground.